2012 Audi A3

187,059 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2.0T WAGON S-LINE QUATTRO CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH P.SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

187,059KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8244006
  • Stock #: A1578
  • VIN: WAUMFCFM5CA002933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,059 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE AUDI SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean Audi A3 Wagon 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD S-Tronic with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Pearl White On Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Pano Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Shifter paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

