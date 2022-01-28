$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Audi A3
2.0T WAGON S-LINE QUATTRO CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH P.SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$11,995
- Listing ID: 8244006
- Stock #: A1578
- VIN: WAUMFCFM5CA002933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,059 KM
Vehicle Description
*UP TO DATE AUDI SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean Audi A3 Wagon 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD S-Tronic with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Pearl White On Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Pano Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Shifter paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
