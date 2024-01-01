Menu
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Push to start, Memory Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Roof Rack, Wood Interior Trim, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2012 Audi Q5

193,110 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi Q5

PREMIUM PLUS *FREE ACCIDENT*

2012 Audi Q5

PREMIUM PLUS *FREE ACCIDENT*

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,110KM
VIN WA1VFCFP5CA063825

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # A2622
  • Mileage 193,110 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Push to start, Memory Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Roof Rack, Wood Interior Trim, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Audi Q5