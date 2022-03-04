Menu
2012 BMW 5 Series

168,822 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 BMW 5 Series

2012 BMW 5 Series

535I LUXURY "M PACKAGE" AWD NAVI CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED PARKING SENSORS

2012 BMW 5 Series

535I LUXURY "M PACKAGE" AWD NAVI CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED PARKING SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

168,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8546855
  • Stock #: A1681
  • VIN: WBAFU7C54CDU62120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,822 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD NAVI REVERSE PARKING SENSOR HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 535XI "M PACKAGE" 3.0L 6CYL with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Maroon Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, 360 Camera, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Runflat Tires
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Buy From Home Available

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

