2012 BMW 5 Series

$19,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 8 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8546855

8546855 Stock #: A1681

A1681 VIN: WBAFU7C54CDU62120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour MAROON

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1681

Mileage 168,822 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Runflat Tires Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Hill start assist Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Bose Sound System Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Xenon Lights Automatic lights Luxury Package SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Cooled / Ventilated Seats Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.