2012 BMW X1

181,293 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 28i X *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

2012 BMW X1

AWD 28i X *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

181,293KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8471043
  Stock #: A1649
  VIN: WBAVL1C52CVR77714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,293 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X1 28i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

