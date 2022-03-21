$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2012 Chevrolet Colorado
1LT 2WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED SERVICE RECORDS BED LINER FOG LIGHTS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8965270
- Stock #: A1804
- VIN: 1GCCSCF98C8156520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 199,419 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean 2.9L 2WD Chevy Colorado Single Cab With Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock and Power Mirror, CD, AC, Bucket Sport Seats, Bed Liner and Cover, Direction Compass, Fog Lights, Alloys !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.