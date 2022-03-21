Menu
2012 Chevrolet Colorado

199,419 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

1LT 2WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED SERVICE RECORDS BED LINER FOG LIGHTS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

199,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8965270
  • Stock #: A1804
  • VIN: 1GCCSCF98C8156520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 199,419 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean 2.9L 2WD Chevy Colorado Single Cab With Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock and Power Mirror, CD, AC, Bucket Sport Seats, Bed Liner and Cover, Direction Compass, Fog Lights, Alloys !!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

