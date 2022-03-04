Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

107,352 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

107,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587529
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC2C7212837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Low km,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC, Heating,very well maintained ,Alloys, cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Remote starter,Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

