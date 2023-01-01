Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

140,352 KM

Details Features

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1685573999
  2. 1685573999
  3. 1685573999
  4. 1685573999
  5. 1685573999
  6. 1685573999
  7. 1685573999
  8. 1685573999
  9. 1685573999
  10. 1685573999
  11. 1685573999
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012956
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EH4C4125824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 140,352 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio EX
 173,286 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla CE
 211,723 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory