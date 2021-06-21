Menu
2012 Chevrolet Traverse

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7384949
  • VIN: 1GNKREED4CJ252931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Clean car. 7 seater. Fully loaded, well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs and drives really well with no issues. Perfect people mover, very well looked after and super clean. Ready to go anywhere !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

