WHAT A DEAL!!! 2012 CHRYSLER 200 LX! GREAT PRICE. Equipped with our award winning 2.4L Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Engine, Premium Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, SIRIUS Radio Capability, 17inch Alluminum Wheels and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!
