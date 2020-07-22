Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

147,097 KM

Details Description

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

LX | AUTO | BT | ALLOYS | GREAT SHAPE!!!

2012 Chrysler 200

LX | AUTO | BT | ALLOYS | GREAT SHAPE!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

  • Listing ID: 5393204
  • Stock #: DJ382B
  • VIN: 1C3CCBABXCN143694

147,097KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,097 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A DEAL!!! 2012 CHRYSLER 200 LX! GREAT PRICE. Equipped with our award winning 2.4L Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Engine, Premium Bucket Seats, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, SIRIUS Radio Capability, 17inch Alluminum Wheels and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

