Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chrysler 300

209,600 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Chrysler 300

2012 Chrysler 300

S 3.6L V6 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler 300

S 3.6L V6 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10471191
  2. 10471191
  3. 10471191
  4. 10471191
  5. 10471191
  6. 10471191
  7. 10471191
  8. 10471191
  9. 10471191
  10. 10471191
  11. 10471191
  12. 10471191
  13. 10471191
  14. 10471191
  15. 10471191
  16. 10471191
  17. 10471191
  18. 10471191
  19. 10471191
  20. 10471191
  21. 10471191
  22. 10471191
  23. 10471191
  24. 10471191
  25. 10471191
  26. 10471191
  27. 10471191
  28. 10471191
  29. 10471191
  30. 10471191
  31. 10471191
  32. 10471191
  33. 10471191
  34. 10471191
  35. 10471191
  36. 10471191
  37. 10471191
  38. 10471191
  39. 10471191
  40. 10471191
  41. 10471191
  42. 10471191
  43. 10471191
  44. 10471191
  45. 10471191
  46. 10471191
  47. 10471191
  48. 10471191
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
209,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10471191
  • Stock #: A2321
  • VIN: 2C3CCABGXCH277117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2321
  • Mileage 209,600 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDES*CERTIFIED*ENGINE STARTER*HWY KMS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Chrysler 300 S V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O FIve-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2012 Chrysler 300 S ...
 209,600 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 193,250 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry LE...
 193,490 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory