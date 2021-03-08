2012 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Chrysler 300 Limited Sedan With Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Silver on Black Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $232/ Monthly or $107/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. . Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Climate Control, AC, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Alloys, Push to Start. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year/ Unlimited KM, $1000 per claim, Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Please call for further details. 905-901-3161 TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
