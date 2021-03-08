Menu
2012 Chrysler 300

243,540 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2012 Chrysler 300

2012 Chrysler 300

Limited 3.6L Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Certified

2012 Chrysler 300

Limited 3.6L Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Certified

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

243,540KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6694721
  Stock #: D6349
  VIN: 2C3CCACG9CH142287

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6349
  • Mileage 243,540 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Chrysler 300 Limited Sedan With Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Silver on Black Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $232/ Monthly or $107/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months OAC. . Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Climate Control, AC, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Alloys, Push to Start. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year/ Unlimited KM, $1000 per claim, Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Please call for further details. 905-901-3161 TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

