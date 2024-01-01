Menu
<div>*BRAND NEW OEM CLUTCH*V8 MANUAL TRANNY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* <span>Very Clean Dodge Challenger R/T Coupe V8 5.7L with Manual Transmission. Blue</span><span> on </span><span>Black Sport</span><span> Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, 20 Alloy Rims, Keyless Entry, Nav, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Premium Sound System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span><br></div><br /><div>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca<span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div><br /><div><br></div>

2012 Dodge Challenger

211,690 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Challenger

R/T V8 6 SPEAD MANUAL *CERTIFIED* NAVI SUNROOF SENSORS HEATED LEATHER

2012 Dodge Challenger

R/T V8 6 SPEAD MANUAL *CERTIFIED* NAVI SUNROOF SENSORS HEATED LEATHER

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,690KM
VIN 2C3CDYBT0CH246378

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2586
  • Mileage 211,690 KM

*BRAND NEW OEM CLUTCH*V8 MANUAL TRANNY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Dodge Challenger R/T Coupe V8 5.7L with Manual Transmission. Blue on Black Sport Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, 20" Alloy Rims, Keyless Entry, Nav, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Premium Sound System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Traction Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Dodge Challenger