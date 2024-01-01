$23,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Challenger
R/T V8 6 SPEAD MANUAL *CERTIFIED* NAVI SUNROOF SENSORS HEATED LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
211,690KM
VIN 2C3CDYBT0CH246378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A2586
- Mileage 211,690 KM
Vehicle Description
*BRAND NEW OEM CLUTCH*V8 MANUAL TRANNY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Dodge Challenger R/T Coupe V8 5.7L with Manual Transmission. Blue on Black Sport Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, 20" Alloy Rims, Keyless Entry, Nav, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Premium Sound System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
