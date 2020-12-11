Menu
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

322,879 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

V8 SLT HEMI CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

V8 SLT HEMI CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BED COVER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

322,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6331721
  • Stock #: A1116
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT8CS252616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1116
  • Mileage 322,879 KM

Vehicle Description

*HWY KILOMTRES*4X4 1500 HEMI V8 5.7L*ENGINE REMOTE START BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT HEMI 1500 Quad Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Engine Remote Start, Bed Cover and Liner, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth and Tow Hitch. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bed Cover and Liner, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Engine Remote Start, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
tinted windows
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

