2012 Dodge Ram 1500

*HWY KILOMTRES*4X4 1500 HEMI V8 5.7L*ENGINE REMOTE START BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT HEMI 1500 Quad Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Engine Remote Start, Bed Cover and Liner, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth and Tow Hitch. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bed Cover and Liner, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Engine Remote Start, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
