2012 Dodge Ram 1500

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 2 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6970970

6970970 Stock #: D6409

D6409 VIN: 1C6RD7HT8CS128490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,296 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

