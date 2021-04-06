Menu
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

117,296 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport Quad Cab 4WD 5.7L Hemi Navigation Certified

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport Quad Cab 4WD 5.7L Hemi Navigation Certified

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

117,296KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6970970
  • Stock #: D6409
  • VIN: 1C6RD7HT8CS128490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6409
  • Mileage 117,296 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*LOW KM*MUST SEE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Sport Quad Cab Hemi 5.7L V8 With Navigation System, Black On Black Int. Financing options are available for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Remote Starter, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

