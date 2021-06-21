2012 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Hemi Dodge Ram SLT 1500 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Running Board, Bed Liner, Alloys, Cruise Controls, and Tow Hitch. Red on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, Bed Liner, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2