2012 Dodge Ram 1500

276,506 KM

$11,595

+ tax & licensing
$11,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT HEMI 4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 ONWER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARD ALLOYS

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT HEMI 4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 ONWER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARD ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,595

+ taxes & licensing

276,506KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7431098
  Stock #: A1344
  VIN: 3C6JD7ET4CG218325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1344
  • Mileage 276,506 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Hemi Dodge Ram SLT 1500 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Running Board, Bed Liner, Alloys, Cruise Controls, and Tow Hitch. Red on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, Bed Liner, Side Running Board, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
tinted windows
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

