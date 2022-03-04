2012 Dodge Ram 1500

$13,595 + taxes & licensing 2 5 1 , 7 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8520461

8520461 Stock #: A1664

A1664 VIN: 1C6RD7GT1CS180688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 251,719 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating 6 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD 4x4 Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.