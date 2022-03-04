$13,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT HEMI 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8520461
- Stock #: A1664
- VIN: 1C6RD7GT1CS180688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 251,719 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Hemi Dodge Ram SLT 1500 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Engine Remote Start, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Controls, and Tow Hitch. White on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Bed liner, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
