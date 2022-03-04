Menu
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

251,719 KM

$13,595

+ tax & licensing
$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT HEMI 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER BLUETOOTH

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT HEMI 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER BLUETOOTH

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

251,719KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8520461
  Stock #: A1664
  VIN: 1C6RD7GT1CS180688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,719 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Hemi Dodge Ram SLT 1500 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Engine Remote Start, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Controls, and Tow Hitch. White on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Bed liner, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
High Beam Assist / HBA

