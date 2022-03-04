2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 2 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8571218

8571218 Stock #: A1652

A1652 VIN: 1C6RD7FP9CS279750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,226 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Chrome Wheels Seating 6 PASSENGER Additional Features AWD Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.