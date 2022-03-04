Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

193,226 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

ST V8 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

ST V8 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8571218
  2. 8571218
  3. 8571218
  4. 8571218
  5. 8571218
  6. 8571218
  7. 8571218
  8. 8571218
  9. 8571218
  10. 8571218
  11. 8571218
  12. 8571218
  13. 8571218
  14. 8571218
  15. 8571218
  16. 8571218
  17. 8571218
  18. 8571218
  19. 8571218
  20. 8571218
  21. 8571218
  22. 8571218
  23. 8571218
  24. 8571218
  25. 8571218
  26. 8571218
  27. 8571218
  28. 8571218
  29. 8571218
  30. 8571218
  31. 8571218
  32. 8571218
  33. 8571218
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,226KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8571218
  • Stock #: A1652
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FP9CS279750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,226 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*ONTARIO LOCAL CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram ST 1500 Quad Cab 4.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Alloys/Chrome, Cruise Controls. Black on Tan/Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Bed Liner, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Side Running Boards, Alloys/Chrome, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Chrome Wheels
6 PASSENGER
AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 193,226 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus ES 350 LU...
 172,368 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 191,826 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory