2012 Dodge Ram 1500
ST V8 4x4 QUAD CAB CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8571218
- Stock #: A1652
- VIN: 1C6RD7FP9CS279750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,226 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*ONTARIO LOCAL CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram ST 1500 Quad Cab 4.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Alloys/Chrome, Cruise Controls. Black on Tan/Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Bed Liner, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Side Running Boards, Alloys/Chrome, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
