2012 Dodge Ram 2500

198,413 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4WD 5.7L Hemi Heavy Duty Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

198,413KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6849329
  • Stock #: D6401
  • VIN: 3C6TD5DTXCG217856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6401
  • Mileage 198,413 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTIANED*Very Clean Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Outdoorsman 5.7L Hemi, With Automatic Transmission, White on Grey Int. Financing options are available for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Auto Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Child Safety Locks
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

