Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITION</span><span>*LOW KMS* Very Clean Fiat 500 2Doors Hatchback Lounge 1.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Leather Seats. White on Red/White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Control, Alloys</span><span>, Sunroof, Leather Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br /><div></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.</span></div><br /><div></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2012 Fiat 500

93,590 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Fiat 500

1.4L LOUNGE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fiat 500

1.4L LOUNGE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10824252
  2. 10824252
  3. 10824252
  4. 10824252
  5. 10824252
  6. 10824252
  7. 10824252
  8. 10824252
  9. 10824252
  10. 10824252
  11. 10824252
  12. 10824252
  13. 10824252
  14. 10824252
  15. 10824252
  16. 10824252
  17. 10824252
  18. 10824252
  19. 10824252
  20. 10824252
  21. 10824252
  22. 10824252
  23. 10824252
  24. 10824252
  25. 10824252
  26. 10824252
  27. 10824252
  28. 10824252
  29. 10824252
  30. 10824252
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,590KM
Used
VIN 3C3CFFCR6CT112127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour RDE/WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,590 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean Fiat 500 2Doors Hatchback Lounge 1.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Leather Seats. White on Red/White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Leather Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Additional Features

Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster 1.6L 6MT *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Hyundai Veloster 1.6L 6MT *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 70,130 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Fiat 500 1.4L LOUNGE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2012 Fiat 500 1.4L LOUNGE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 93,590 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV AWD ECO *SERVICE HISTORY* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV AWD ECO *SERVICE HISTORY* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL 141,300 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500