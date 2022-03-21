$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Fiat 500
ABARTH TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* SPORT 2DR HB CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED LEATHER FOG LIGHTS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8680898
- Stock #: A1712
- VIN: 3C3CFFFH9CT378101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,293 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean Fiat 500 Abarth 2Doors Hatchback 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl with Manual Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Leather Seats. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Control, Alloys, Leather Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
