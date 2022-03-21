Menu
2012 Fiat 500

92,293 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

ABARTH TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* SPORT 2DR HB CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED LEATHER FOG LIGHTS

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

92,293KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8680898
  • Stock #: A1712
  • VIN: 3C3CFFFH9CT378101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,293 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean Fiat 500 Abarth 2Doors Hatchback 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl with Manual Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Leather Seats. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Control, Alloys, Leather Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

