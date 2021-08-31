Menu
2012 Ford F-150

258,516 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

FX4 OFF-ROAD 4x4 SUPER CREW CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH PARKING SENSORS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

258,516KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1493
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3CFC04594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,516 KM

Vehicle Description

*32 FORD DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*2ND SET OF TIRES*FREE ACCIDENT*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Ford F-150 FX4 Off Road PKG 5.0L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Cruise Controls. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloy, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Door Code, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Bed Liner, Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System, Driver Power Seat, Premium Interior Trim, Back Up Camera, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

