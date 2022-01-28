Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

203,273 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

STX V8 2WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

STX V8 2WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8165713
  2. 8165713
  3. 8165713
  4. 8165713
  5. 8165713
  6. 8165713
  7. 8165713
  8. 8165713
  9. 8165713
  10. 8165713
  11. 8165713
  12. 8165713
  13. 8165713
  14. 8165713
  15. 8165713
  16. 8165713
  17. 8165713
  18. 8165713
  19. 8165713
  20. 8165713
  21. 8165713
  22. 8165713
  23. 8165713
  24. 8165713
  25. 8165713
  26. 8165713
  27. 8165713
  28. 8165713
  29. 8165713
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,273KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165713
  • Stock #: A1408
  • VIN: 1FTFX1CF4CKE26276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1408
  • Mileage 203,273 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*2ND SET OF TIRES*FREE ACCIDENT*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2WD Ford F-150 FX4 Off Road PKG 5.0L V8 with Automatic Transmission has, Bluetooth, Alloys, and Cruise Controls. Red on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloy, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Door Code, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Bed Liner, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Bluetooth
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2012 Ford F-150 STX ...
 203,273 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart RALL...
 124,305 KM
$9,895 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 S-...
 220,476 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory