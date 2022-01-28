$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2012 Ford F-150
STX V8 2WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8165713
- Stock #: A1408
- VIN: 1FTFX1CF4CKE26276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1408
- Mileage 203,273 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*2ND SET OF TIRES*FREE ACCIDENT*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2WD Ford F-150 FX4 Off Road PKG 5.0L V8 with Automatic Transmission has, Bluetooth, Alloys, and Cruise Controls. Red on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloy, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Door Code, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Bed Liner, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.