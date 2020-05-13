Menu
$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

5Spd TITANUM PKG NAVI CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* POWER SEAT

2012 Ford Focus

5Spd TITANUM PKG NAVI CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* POWER SEAT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 192,369KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5004864
  • Stock #: A770
  • VIN: 1FAHP3M22CL203475
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Focus SEL HB 2.0L 4Cyl with 5 Speed Standard Transmission has Navigation System and Sunroof and Bluetooth and Heated Leather Seats and Cruise Control. Bronze on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Fog Lights, Buckets Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Bluetooth, 2Set Keyless, Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Compass Direction, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Microsoft SYNC
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Side Turning Signals
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

