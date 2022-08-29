Menu
2012 GMC Acadia

189,719 KM

$12,895

+ tax & licensing
$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 GMC Acadia

2012 GMC Acadia

SLT-1 AWD *ONE OWNER* 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED CAMERA DUAL SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

2012 GMC Acadia

SLT-1 AWD *ONE OWNER* 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED CAMERA DUAL SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

189,719KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9244891
  • Stock #: A1884
  • VIN: 1GKKVRED2CJ138328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1884
  • Mileage 189,719 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFED*SERVICE RECORDS**7 PASSENGERS*AWD*ONE OWNER*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean V6 3.6L GMC Acadia AWD 7 Passenger (Captain Rear Chair) with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth and Dual Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Bucket Power Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Temp Control, Dual Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Engine Remote Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

