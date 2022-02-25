$15,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
V8 SL CERTIFIED CRUISE CHROME RUNNING BOARDS ENGINE R START BED LINER/COVER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$15,595
- Listing ID: 8281509
- Stock #: A1590
- VIN: 1GTR1UEA1CZ136635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,065 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SL Ext cab 4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner and Cover, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
