2012 GMC Sierra 1500

190,065 KM

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SL CERTIFIED CRUISE CHROME RUNNING BOARDS ENGINE R START BED LINER/COVER

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 SL CERTIFIED CRUISE CHROME RUNNING BOARDS ENGINE R START BED LINER/COVER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

190,065KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8281509
  • Stock #: A1590
  • VIN: 1GTR1UEA1CZ136635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1590
  • Mileage 190,065 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SL Ext cab 4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner and Cover, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

