2012 GMC Sierra 1500

221,886 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

V8 4X4 SL CREW CAB CERTIFIED CRUISE CHROME RUNNING BOARDS ENGINE R START BED LINER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

221,886KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8605322
  • Stock #: A1674
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA6CG144184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1674
  • Mileage 221,886 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4x4 Crew Cab 4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Finance Option Available. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Chrome Wheels
6 PASSENGER
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

