Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon. 

*** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***

Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.

Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

2012 Honda Civic

213,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,937

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

Si *AS-IS* SI, 6 SPD, ALLOYS

2012 Honda Civic

Si *AS-IS* SI, 6 SPD, ALLOYS

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

$8,937

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB6E58CH201478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon.





*** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Used 2012 Honda Civic Si *AS-IS* SI, 6 SPD, ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2012 Honda Civic Si *AS-IS* SI, 6 SPD, ALLOYS 213,500 KM $8,937 + tax & lic
Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-XXXX

(289) 627-1800

$8,937

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

2012 Honda Civic