$6,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,789KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F42CH036543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,789 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
In great shape and condition,service record,well maintained,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Keyless entry, etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 months Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2012 Honda Civic LX 242,789 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary 165,216 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic RS Sunroof Alloys 184,860 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2012 Honda Civic