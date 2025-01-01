Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>In great shape and condition,service record,well maintained,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Keyless entry, etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 months Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info.</div>

2012 Honda Civic

242,789 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12063133

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1736013493
  2. 1736013493
  3. 1736013493
  4. 1736013493
  5. 1736013493
  6. 1736013493
  7. 1736013493
  8. 1736013493
  9. 1736013493
  10. 1736013493
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,789KM
VIN 2HGFB2F42CH036543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,789 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,service record,well maintained,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Keyless entry, etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 months Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Milton, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 242,789 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary 165,216 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic RS Sunroof Alloys for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Chevrolet Sonic RS Sunroof Alloys 184,860 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic