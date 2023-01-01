Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

172,980 KM

$16,595

+ tax & licensing
$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX-L *HONDA SERVICED* CERTIFIED CAMERA DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX-L *HONDA SERVICED* CERTIFIED CAMERA DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

172,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10323081
  • Stock #: A2242
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H67CB502871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2242
  • Mileage 172,980 KM

Vehicle Description

*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*8 PASSENGERS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH POWER SLIDING DOORS CRUISE ALLOYS* Very Clean Honda Odyssey EX-L with Automatic Transmission Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, DVD, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Sliding Doors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

