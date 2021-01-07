2012 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*TIMING BELT REPLACED AT HONDA*8 PASSENGERS DVD NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER PARKING SENSORS*2ND SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*28 HONDA DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Honda Pilot Touring Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, DVD Entertainment, Bluetooth, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2