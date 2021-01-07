Menu
2012 Honda Pilot

193,600 KM

Details

$14,595

+ tax & licensing
$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Honda Pilot

2012 Honda Pilot

TOURING 4WD NAVI DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

2012 Honda Pilot

TOURING 4WD NAVI DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

193,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6376446
  • Stock #: A1130
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H91CB501612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1130
  • Mileage 193,600 KM

Vehicle Description

*TIMING BELT REPLACED AT HONDA*8 PASSENGERS DVD NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER PARKING SENSORS*2ND SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*28 HONDA DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Honda Pilot Touring Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, DVD Entertainment, Bluetooth, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
New Tires
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

