2012 Honda Pilot

250,286 KM

Details Description Features

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

EX-L 4WD DVD CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

250,286KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6591922
  • Stock #: A1160
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H61CB505519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1160
  • Mileage 250,286 KM

Vehicle Description

*ENGINE REMOTE START*8 PASSENGER DVD CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*DETAILED HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*HWY KILOMETRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L Pkg 8 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has DVD, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Maroon on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Power Tail Gate, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
New Tires
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

