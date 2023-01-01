Menu
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED<span>*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS</span><span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Accent GS Hatchback 1.6L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Has AUX. Grey on Grey Int. </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a name=_Hlk529556975><span> ca</span></a></div>

2012 Hyundai Accent

93,360 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

1.6L ECO ACTIVE BASE HATCHBACK *ACCIDENT FREE**LOW KMS* CERTIFIED

2012 Hyundai Accent

1.6L ECO ACTIVE BASE HATCHBACK *ACCIDENT FREE**LOW KMS* CERTIFIED

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,360KM
Used
VIN KMHCT5AE1CU021282

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,360 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Accent GS Hatchback 1.6L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Has AUX. Grey on Grey Int.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Hyundai Accent