$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
1.6L ECO ACTIVE BASE HATCHBACK *ACCIDENT FREE**LOW KMS* CERTIFIED
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
93,360KM
Used
VIN KMHCT5AE1CU021282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,360 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Accent GS Hatchback 1.6L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Has AUX. Grey on Grey Int.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
