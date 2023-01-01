Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

153,973 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GS HATCHBACK CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* 6 SPEED MANUAL *LOW KMS* AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GS HATCHBACK CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* 6 SPEED MANUAL *LOW KMS* AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9467769
  2. 9467769
  3. 9467769
  4. 9467769
  5. 9467769
  6. 9467769
  7. 9467769
  8. 9467769
  9. 9467769
  10. 9467769
  11. 9467769
  12. 9467769
  13. 9467769
  14. 9467769
  15. 9467769
  16. 9467769
  17. 9467769
  18. 9467769
  19. 9467769
  20. 9467769
  21. 9467769
  22. 9467769
  23. 9467769
  24. 9467769
  25. 9467769
  26. 9467769
  27. 9467769
  28. 9467769
  29. 9467769
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

153,973KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9467769
  • Stock #: A1939
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE6CU026462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1939
  • Mileage 153,973 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Accent GS Hatchback 1.6L 4Cyl with 6SP Manual Transmission Has AUX. Grey on Grey Int. Power Windows, Power Locks, CD/AUX, and more!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 147,038 KM
$13,895 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 153,973 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Pilot LX ...
 243,895 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory