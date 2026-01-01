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<html> <p>In great shape and condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....warranty options available ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…View and test drive by appointment only.</p> <br> <p>RELIANCE AUTO </p> <p>203-8215 Lawson road </p> <p>Milton Ontario </p> <p>ph:647-281-2241 </p> </html>

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

139,563 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

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14076357

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,563KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE6CU157786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,563 KM

Vehicle Description


In great shape and condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....warranty options available ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…View and test drive by appointment only.




RELIANCE AUTO


203-8215 Lawson road


Milton Ontario


ph:647-281-2241


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

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647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
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$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring