Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

173,046 KM

Details Description Features

$8,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 7769538
  2. 7769538
  3. 7769538
  4. 7769538
  5. 7769538
  6. 7769538
  7. 7769538
  8. 7769538
  9. 7769538
  10. 7769538
  11. 7769538
  12. 7769538
  13. 7769538
  14. 7769538
  15. 7769538
  16. 7769538
  17. 7769538
  18. 7769538
  19. 7769538
  20. 7769538
  21. 7769538
  22. 7769538
  23. 7769538
  24. 7769538
  25. 7769538
  26. 7769538
  27. 7769538
  28. 7769538
  29. 7769538
  30. 7769538
  31. 7769538
  32. 7769538
Contact Seller

$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

173,046KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7769538
  • Stock #: A1459
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAB0CG167046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1459
  • Mileage 173,046 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*24 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean AWD Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Tan Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Sunroof, Premium Wood Interior, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 214,337 KM
$15,595 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Highland...
 222,849 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 70,684 KM
$17,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory