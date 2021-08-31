2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

$8,895 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 0 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7769538

7769538 Stock #: A1459

A1459 VIN: 5XYZGDAB0CG167046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1459

Mileage 173,046 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Premium Interior Trim Level Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.