In great shape and  condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.

 RELIANCE AUTO 
 203-8215 Lawson road 
 Milton Ontario 
 ph: 647-281-2241

2012 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

12469987

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN KM8JUCAC5CU406254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and  condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO  203-8215 Lawson road  Milton Ontario  ph: 647-281-2241   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

