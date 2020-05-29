Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GLS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GLS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5080857
  2. 5080857
  3. 5080857
  4. 5080857
  5. 5080857
  6. 5080857
  7. 5080857
  8. 5080857
  9. 5080857
  10. 5080857
  11. 5080857
  12. 5080857
  13. 5080857
  14. 5080857
  15. 5080857
  16. 5080857
  17. 5080857
  18. 5080857
  19. 5080857
  20. 5080857
  21. 5080857
  22. 5080857
  23. 5080857
  24. 5080857
  25. 5080857
  26. 5080857
  27. 5080857
  28. 5080857
  29. 5080857
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,463KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5080857
  • Stock #: A822
  • VIN: KM8JU3ACXCU524428
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*HYUNDAI DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Tucson 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather and Bluetooth and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Heated Front Seats, Bucket Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • iPod hookup
  • Touring Package
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,132 KM
$9,395 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 119,749 KM
$6,595 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-7 2.3T...
 196,115 KM
$6,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory