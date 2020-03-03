Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

COUPE AUTOMATIC NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

2012 Hyundai Veloster

COUPE AUTOMATIC NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,690KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4722354
  • Stock #: D5729
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD0CU042167
Exterior Colour
Copper
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Hyundai Veloster With Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Copper on Black Interior. Finance it for as low as $214/ Monthly or $98/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Push to Start, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

