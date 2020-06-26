Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Automatic Back up Camera Bluetooth Certified 2 Year Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Automatic Back up Camera Bluetooth Certified 2 Year Warranty

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5294390
  2. 5294390
  3. 5294390
  4. 5294390
  5. 5294390
  6. 5294390
  7. 5294390
  8. 5294390
  9. 5294390
  10. 5294390
  11. 5294390
  12. 5294390
  13. 5294390
  14. 5294390
  15. 5294390
  16. 5294390
  17. 5294390
  18. 5294390
  19. 5294390
  20. 5294390
  21. 5294390
  22. 5294390
  23. 5294390
  24. 5294390
  25. 5294390
  26. 5294390
  27. 5294390
  28. 5294390
  29. 5294390
  30. 5294390
  31. 5294390
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,308KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5294390
  • Stock #: A856
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD3CU033706
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*ACCIDENT FREE* Hyundai Veloster Automatic Transmission *BLUETOOTH*BACK UP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS* Silver on Black Interior. Financing options are available up to 36 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Cruise Control, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2009 Audi A4 Avant 2...
 235,000 KM
$4,650 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 221,673 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Civic SIR...
 302,100 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory