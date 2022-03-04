Menu
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

196,396 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

LIMITED AWD 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

LIMITED AWD 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

196,396KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8556731
  Stock #: A1685
  VIN: KM8NUDCC7CU193568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1685
  • Mileage 196,396 KM

Vehicle Description

*7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Hyundai Veracruz 3.8L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Parking Sensors and Sunroof and DVD. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Rear Temp Control, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Dual Power Seat, Tow Hitch , Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Side Turning Signal, Compass, Roof Rack, Memory Seat, Premium Infiniti Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
High Beam Assist / HBA

