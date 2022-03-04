$12,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2012 Hyundai Veracruz
LIMITED AWD 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8556731
- Stock #: A1685
- VIN: KM8NUDCC7CU193568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1685
- Mileage 196,396 KM
Vehicle Description
*7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Hyundai Veracruz 3.8L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Parking Sensors and Sunroof and DVD. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Rear Temp Control, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Dual Power Seat, Tow Hitch , Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Side Turning Signal, Compass, Roof Rack, Memory Seat, Premium Infiniti Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.