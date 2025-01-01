Menu
<div>Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Backbup camera,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.</div><div><br></div><div> RELIANCE AUTO </div><div> 8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div> MILTON ONTARIO </div><div> PH:647-281-2241    </div>

2012 Infiniti EX35

227,385 KM

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Infiniti EX35

Journey

13170638

2012 Infiniti EX35

Journey

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,385KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1AJ0HR2CM452455

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,385 KM

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Backbup camera,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO  8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO  PH:647-281-2241    

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Infiniti EX35