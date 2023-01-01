Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Liberty

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Liberty

2012 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED JET 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED JET 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9687763
  2. 9687763
  3. 9687763
  4. 9687763
  5. 9687763
  6. 9687763
  7. 9687763
  8. 9687763
  9. 9687763
  10. 9687763
  11. 9687763
  12. 9687763
  13. 9687763
  14. 9687763
  15. 9687763
  16. 9687763
  17. 9687763
  18. 9687763
  19. 9687763
  20. 9687763
  21. 9687763
  22. 9687763
  23. 9687763
  24. 9687763
  25. 9687763
  26. 9687763
  27. 9687763
  28. 9687763
  29. 9687763
  30. 9687763
  31. 9687763
  32. 9687763
  33. 9687763
  34. 9687763
  35. 9687763
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9687763
  • Stock #: A2017
  • VIN: 1C4PJMFK5CW182646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2017
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean Jeep Liberty Limited Jet V6 3.7L With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2012 Jeep Liberty LI...
 111,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 179,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 191,000 KM
$10,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory