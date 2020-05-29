Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Forte

2012 Kia Forte

Koup EX CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED ALLOYS AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Forte

Koup EX CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED ALLOYS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,031KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5080851
  • Stock #: A812
  • VIN: KNAFU6A26C5539583
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORD*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY* Very Clean Kia Forte Coupe 2 Doors EX 2.0L 4Cyl with 6Speed Manual/Standard transmission has Sunroof and Bluetooth and Heated Seats. Bronze on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bucket Sport Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, 2Set Keyless, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • New Tires
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Touring Package
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Side Turning Signals
  • Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included

