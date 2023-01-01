2012 Kia Optima

$10,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10125663

10125663 Stock #: A2181

A2181 VIN: KNAGM4A75C5241921

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2181

Mileage 150,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.