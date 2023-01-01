Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Optima

150,100 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Optima

2012 Kia Optima

LX *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Optima

LX *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10125663
  2. 10125663
  3. 10125663
  4. 10125663
  5. 10125663
  6. 10125663
  7. 10125663
  8. 10125663
  9. 10125663
  10. 10125663
  11. 10125663
  12. 10125663
  13. 10125663
  14. 10125663
  15. 10125663
  16. 10125663
  17. 10125663
  18. 10125663
  19. 10125663
  20. 10125663
  21. 10125663
  22. 10125663
  23. 10125663
  24. 10125663
  25. 10125663
  26. 10125663
  27. 10125663
  28. 10125663
  29. 10125663
  30. 10125663
  31. 10125663
  32. 10125663
  33. 10125663
  34. 10125663
Contact Seller

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10125663
  • Stock #: A2181
  • VIN: KNAGM4A75C5241921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2181
  • Mileage 150,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean Kia Optima Sedan LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Alloys. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Panoramic Roof, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Power Front Seats, Premium Audio System, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Acura MDX TECH ...
 271,380 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 LONGHO...
 210,110 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 176,740 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory