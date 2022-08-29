Menu
2012 Kia Soul

119,171 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

4U *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

119,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9181024
  • Stock #: A1866
  • VIN: KNDJT2A60C7365574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Kia Soul 4U 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, Roof Rack and Heated Seats. Red on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bucket Sport Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Buy From Home Available

