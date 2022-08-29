$13,995+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2012 Lexus CT 200h
HYBRID *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$13,995
- Listing ID: 9310789
- Stock #: A1904
- VIN: JTHKD5BHXC2092965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,317 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER**SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Lexus CT Hybrid 1.8L With Automatic Transmission, Sunroof. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, JBL Sound System, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
Vehicle Features
