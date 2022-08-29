Menu
2012 Lexus CT 200h

237,317 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
HYBRID *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

237,317KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9310789
  • Stock #: A1904
  • VIN: JTHKD5BHXC2092965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,317 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER**SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Lexus CT Hybrid 1.8L With Automatic Transmission, Sunroof. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, JBL Sound System, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

