2012 Mazda CX-9

99,770 KM

$8,937

+ tax & licensing
$8,937

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

2012 Mazda CX-9

2012 Mazda CX-9

*AS-IS* GS-FWD, Leather

2012 Mazda CX-9

*AS-IS* GS-FWD, Leather

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

$8,937

+ taxes & licensing

99,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9783733
  • Stock #: D114A
  • VIN: JM3TB2DA2C0359691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 99,770 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IS IN MILES....***USA VEHICLE***





Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety, emission test and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon.





*** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

