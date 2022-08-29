2012 Mazda MAZDA5

$10,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 8 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9214321

9214321 Stock #: A1871

A1871 VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0117061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1871

Mileage 114,882 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 6 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.