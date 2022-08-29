Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

114,882 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

TOURING 6 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER OPTIONS CRUISE ALLOYS

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

TOURING 6 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER OPTIONS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

114,882KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9214321
  Stock #: A1871
  VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0117061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1871
  • Mileage 114,882 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*6 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda5 2.5L 4Cyl 6 Passenger With Automatic Transmission has Cruise. Black on Charcoal Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
6 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

