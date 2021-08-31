Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

136,306 KM

ML350 BlueTEC DIESEL NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

ML350 BlueTEC DIESEL NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

136,306KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7629814
  • Stock #: D6654
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB3CA006731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6654
  • Mileage 136,306 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC AWD 3.0L Diesel With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof Black on Tan Leather Int. Financing Available for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Blind Spot Indicator, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless, Power Lift Gate. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

