2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC AWD 3.0L Diesel With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof Black on Tan Leather Int. Financing Available for 36 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Blind Spot Indicator, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless, Power Lift Gate. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
