2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK

180,900 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SLK350 COUPE AMG PKG *CONVERTIBLE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  • Listing ID: 9903980
  • Stock #: A2111
  • VIN: WDDPK5HA3CF009818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sky Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 180,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONC* ome check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz SLK 350 AMG PKG CONVERTIBLE 3.5L V6. Sky Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Memory Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
2 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

